Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $122,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

