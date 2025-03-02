Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $122,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 4.4 %
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.