Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $142.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HURN stock opened at $152.46 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,452.50. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,084 shares of company stock worth $2,942,539. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

