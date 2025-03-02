Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 67,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,301,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,745,476.08. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,389,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,442. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 142.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 736.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

