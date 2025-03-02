Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Posts Earnings Results

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Get Basf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Basf

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.