Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.50 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BXSL opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 53.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,814,000 after buying an additional 346,894 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

