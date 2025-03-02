BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

