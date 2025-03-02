BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,646 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,646 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
