BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,383 Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter.

PAAA stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $51.52.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

