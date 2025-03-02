BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.86 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 79,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. iShares MSCI Italy ETF accounts for 0.4% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000.

EWI stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

