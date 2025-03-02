BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $880,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,434,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,123,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NULG stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
