BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 91.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 505.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after buying an additional 1,593,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 206.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after buying an additional 973,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 26,959.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after buying an additional 552,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $207.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $124.08 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.10.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

