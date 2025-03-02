BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $269,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $271.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

