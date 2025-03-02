BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,188,040. This represents a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,321 shares of company stock valued at $111,763,803. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.69 and a 200-day moving average of $254.92. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

