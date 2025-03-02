Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 134 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 62,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $104.03 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

