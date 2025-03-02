Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,930 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.54. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

