Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $47.71 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,979 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

WFC stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

