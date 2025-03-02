Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,407 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,204,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,988,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,950,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25,115.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,736,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,184,000 after buying an additional 1,729,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4,621.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $173.84 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

