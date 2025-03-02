Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,501 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $274.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.63 and a 200-day moving average of $287.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

