Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
BYFC opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.80 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.