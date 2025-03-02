Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

BYFC opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 90,299 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

