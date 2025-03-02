Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $50.13

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GLNG opened at $38.34 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 714.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 830.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

