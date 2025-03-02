Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,589.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,647 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 427,447 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:STOK opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
