Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $88,150.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,886.15. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $123,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,114.76. This represents a 21.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,589.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,647 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 427,447 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.