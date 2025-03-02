Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 584,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $208,647.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,631.78. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at $15.51 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

