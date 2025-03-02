Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the January 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,540.0 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
Shares of Calbee stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Calbee has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
About Calbee
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.