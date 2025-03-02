Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the January 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,540.0 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of Calbee stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Calbee has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

