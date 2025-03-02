Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6723 per share by the bank on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

