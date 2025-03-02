Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 155.81%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

