Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

