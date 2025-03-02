Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,922,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

