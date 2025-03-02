Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

