Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 444,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 307.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,037,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 782,980 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 42.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 385,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gerdau by 298.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,097,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after buying an additional 4,565,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gerdau by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Down 2.6 %

GGB stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

