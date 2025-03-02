Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $134.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.