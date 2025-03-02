Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the January 31st total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carmell

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Carmell makes up approximately 0.0% of Antara Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Antara Capital LP owned approximately 0.48% of Carmell at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carmell alerts:

Carmell Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CTCX opened at $0.24 on Friday. Carmell has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.