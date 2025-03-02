Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $414.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.37 and a 200-day moving average of $398.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $290.00 and a 52-week high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

