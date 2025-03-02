Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,838 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $77,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,861,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 136.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,307 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $23,402,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 9.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $18.56 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

