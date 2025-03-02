CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $112,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,965. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CF opened at $80.99 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

