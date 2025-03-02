Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

