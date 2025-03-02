Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.