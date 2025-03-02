Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Boosted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 6.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $32,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 357.1% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.81. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.15 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

