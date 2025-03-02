Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in AON by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $409.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $409.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.35.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

