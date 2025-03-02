Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

