CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $41.68 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,328.96. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,636,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,186,134.30. The trade was a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,089 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,093,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

