Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $530,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 388,891 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,480,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 205.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 287,068 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ready Capital

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.