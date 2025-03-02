Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.65. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.