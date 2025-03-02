Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.65. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
