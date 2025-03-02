Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

CCM stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Concord Medical Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Concord Medical Services

(Get Free Report)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.