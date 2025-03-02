Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBG. DOWLING & PARTN cut Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. This represents a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,659,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,679,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

