Critical Review: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and Shanghai Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $66.38 million 0.20 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.16 Shanghai Industrial $4.18 billion 0.37 $437.21 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

CaliberCos has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats CaliberCos on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses. It engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Further, the company involved in the raw materials sourcing business; provision of distribution and supply chain solutions services; and operation and franchise of a network of retail pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holding) Co., Ltd.

