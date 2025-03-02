Cullinan Therapeutics’ (CGEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 288.69% from the company’s previous close.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.16. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,197.13. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $43,682.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,751.56. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,006 shares of company stock valued at $395,604 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

