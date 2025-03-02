DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

DBD stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.93. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

