David E. Lazar Sells 194,628,820 Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

