David Van Ludwig Sells 10,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 927,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,507.58. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $21,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $19,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $17,600.00.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.09 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 53.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

