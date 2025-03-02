Dean Valle Buys 424 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Dean Valle acquired 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$117.16 ($72.77) per share, with a total value of A$49,674.99 ($30,854.03).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $3.536 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

